Quick Take: Jets bring traveling circus to J-ville

Why this game is intriguing: Don't laugh or click away. This isn't a mistake, putting a game between two teams with a combined record of 7-17 up here at No. 6. And no, it doesn't have anything to do with Tim Tebow. No, Jets-Jaguars sits in this this lofty perch because of the Gang Green drama. I'm not ashamed to say it. Rex Ryan told his players Wednesday morning that Mark Sanchez will retain his starting job, despite Sanchez getting yanked last Sunday in favor of Greg McElroy, who led the Jets to the game's only touchdown in a 7-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Still, it will be fascinating to watch the soap opera play out at the most important position in the biggest city (even if the game is actually in Jacksonville). How long a leash does Sanchez get? Oh, and if Tebow gets to play in front of his hometown fans? That'll only add to the madness.