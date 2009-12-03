Quick Take: jets-bills

It was over when ...
Jets RB Thomas Jones rushed for at least 100 yards for the sixth time this season.
(Seth Perlman / Associated Press)
Jets CB Darrelle Revis intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick's pass just before the two-minute warning with the Bills trailing 19-13. New York then ran out the remainder of the clock.
Game ball
In addition to his game-sealing interception, Revis also broke up several pass plays and held Terrell Owens to 31 yards on three receptions. The third-year pro has five interceptions on the season.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
Jets QB Mark Sanchez left the game midway through the third quarter after injuring his right knee. He was replaced Kellen Clemens. ... The game was played at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. It was the first regular-season primetime game ever played in Canada. ... The Bills made their first NFL Network appearance and had not played on a Thursday since Oct. 18, 2001.