Quick Take: jets-bills

Published: Dec 03, 2009 at 02:32 PM

It was over when ...

Jets RB Thomas Jones rushed for at least 100 yards for the sixth time this season.

(Seth Perlman / Associated Press)

Jets CB Darrelle Revis intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick's pass just before the two-minute warning with the Bills trailing 19-13. New York then ran out the remainder of the clock.

Game ball

In addition to his game-sealing interception, Revis also broke up several pass plays and held Terrell Owens to 31 yards on three receptions. The third-year pro has five interceptions on the season.

Key Stat

Led by Thomas Jones, the Jets ran over the league's worst run defense for 249 yards. In two games against the Bills this season, New York has rushed for 567 yards, a franchise record against one team in a single season.

Noteworthy

Jets QB Mark Sanchez left the game midway through the third quarter after injuring his right knee. He was replaced Kellen Clemens. ... The game was played at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. It was the first regular-season primetime game ever played in Canada. ... The Bills made their first NFL Network appearance and had not played on a Thursday since Oct. 18, 2001.

