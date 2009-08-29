Quick Take: Jets at Giants

Eli Manning misses Plaxico Burress: Overthrowing Burress was nearly impossible, given his height and speed. And without Burress, Manning struggled with the long ball against the Jets. Manning overthrew TE Kevin Boss in the end zone in the first quarter, Domenik Hixon -- who had CB Darrelle Revis beat by a step on a post pattern -- in the second quarter and a wide-open Mario Manningham in the third. When Manning did make good throws, his receivers struggled to hold on to the ball. Manning put the ball right on the numbers for Steve Smith -- who beat CB Lito Sheppard on a post pattern -- only to have Smith drop it. On another play, Manning hit Hixon on the hands, only to have the ball pop into the arms of Jets LB David Harris. In just more than two quarters of work, Manning finished 9 of 21 for 91 yards and one touchdown with one interception.