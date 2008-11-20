Quick Take: Jets (7-3) at Titans (10-0)

Published: Nov 20, 2008 at 05:57 AM

Last meeting
The Titans netted 127 rushing yards -- including 103 from LenDale White -- defeating the Jets in a 10-6 home win.

Streaks
Since moving to Tennessee in 1997, the Titans have lost three of four to the Jets, but lead the overall series, 22-15-1.

Last week
The Jets went on the road and got revenge on the Patriots, winning, 34-31, in overtime. ... The Titans used three Kerry Collins touchdown passes on the road for a 24-14 win over the Jaguars.

Keep your eye on ...
Tennessee's resiliency: Thanks to the league's top-ranked defense, the Titans haven't had to come from behind much at all this season. But last week -- down 14-3 at halftime -- they showed real character by scoring 21 unanswered points against the Jaguars, proving they won't fold with their backs against the wall.

Collins' efficiency: It's time to start thinking of Collins as an MVP candidate. Tennessee's "game manager" went over 200 yards passing for the second straight game Sunday, using just 13 completions to do so. After posting three touchdown passes in Tennessee's first eight games, Collins has busted out with five over the last two weeks, accounting for all three of Tennessee's touchdowns last week.

Favre under pressure: New York's turnover-prone QB has now gone two games and 57 pass attempts with throwing an interception. He'll be facing a Titans team that feeds off of a plus-10 turnover ratio. Favre will have to be extra careful against the Titans who are tied for second in the league with 15 interceptions and loves to pressure opposing quarterbacks into mistakes.

Did you know?
The Jets are aiming for their first five-game winning streak since October of 2004. ... Thomas Jones leads the AFC with 854 rushing yards and aims for his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game. Jones has nine TDs in his past six games. ... Titans DE Dave Ball aims for his fourth consecutive game with a sack. ... Center Kevin Mawae spent eight seasons (1998-2005) with the Jets.

