Quick Take: Jets (6-3) at Patriots (6-3)

Last meeting
The Jets struggled to get going offensively and lost to the Patriots, 19-10, in Week 2.
Streaks
Including the playoffs, the Patriots have beaten the Jets in 10 of the last 11 games. See a breakdown of the last five meetings.
Last week
The Jets set a new franchise record for margin of victory by defeating the Rams, 47-3. ... New England showed Buffalo why it is still formidable in the AFC East, beating its division rival, 20-10.
Keep your eye on ...
Jones' nose for the end zone: Veteran rusher Thomas Jones had just three touchdowns in his first 20 games as a Jet, but in his last five outings he has scored eight times. That increased production has taken some of the pressure off of Brett Favre and shows how much more effective New York has become in the red zone since its loss to New England in Week 2.
An active Welker: New England's Wes Welker is the first wideout in league history to have at least six catches in each of the first nine games of the season. Matt Cassel does not look for the deep pass as often as Tom Brady did and likes to find Welker on shallow crossing patterns. Welker had seven receptions for 72 yards in Week 2 against the Jets.
Pace's discipline: LB Calvin Pace has been a key playmaker on an improving Jets defense, but if he over-pursues looking to make a big play, the Patriots will make him pay by getting the ball to players like Kevin Faulk and Ben Watson. Pace will have to pick and choose his spots to gamble while maintaining his discipline vs. a precise Patriots attack.
Did you know?
On a three-game winning streak, the Jets haven't won four in a row since 2004. ... Since 2007, Welker leads the NFL with 178 receptions. ... Patriots coach Bill Belichick was the Jets coach for a day before deciding to take the job in New England.