Quick Take: Jets (4-3) at Bills (5-2)

Last meeting
Lee Evans scored on an 85-yard pass from J.P. Losman, and the Bills swept the season series with a 13-3 road win in Week 8 of last season.
Last week
Buffalo committed four fourth-quarter turnovers in a 25-16 road loss in Miami. ... Brett Favre overcame three interceptions to lead the Jets to a 28-24 home win over the Chiefs.
Keep your eye on ...
Edwards' poise: Trent Edwards, who had been cold-blooded with the game on the line this season, turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter last Sunday. He'll look to rebound against New York's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
Buffalo defending the run: Led by MLB Paul Posluszny (team-leading 48 tackles) and DT Marcus Stroud, Buffalo's run defense has come on in the last two weeks, limiting the Chargers and Dolphins to 124 total yards. Other than Steven Jackson's 110-yard performance in Week 4, the Bills have not allowed a 100-yard rusher. The Jets' Thomas Jones has two 100-yard efforts this season.
A quadruple threat:Leon Washington does a little bit of everything for the Jets. The third-year running back scored two touchdowns last week -- one rushing, one receiving -- and added 173 yards on kick and punt returns, making him someone that must be accounted for when on the field.