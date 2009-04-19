 Skip to main content
Advertising

Quick Take: Jets (4-3) at Bills (5-2)

Published: Apr 19, 2009 at 06:07 AM

Last meeting
Lee Evans scored on an 85-yard pass from J.P. Losman, and the Bills swept the season series with a 13-3 road win in Week 8 of last season.

Streaks
The Bills have won three of the last four meetings with the Jets, and lead the overall series, 52-42.

Last week
Buffalo committed four fourth-quarter turnovers in a 25-16 road loss in Miami. ... Brett Favre overcame three interceptions to lead the Jets to a 28-24 home win over the Chiefs.

Keep your eye on ...
Edwards' poise: Trent Edwards, who had been cold-blooded with the game on the line this season, turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter last Sunday. He'll look to rebound against New York's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

Buffalo defending the run: Led by MLB Paul Posluszny (team-leading 48 tackles) and DT Marcus Stroud, Buffalo's run defense has come on in the last two weeks, limiting the Chargers and Dolphins to 124 total yards. Other than Steven Jackson's 110-yard performance in Week 4, the Bills have not allowed a 100-yard rusher. The Jets' Thomas Jones has two 100-yard efforts this season.

A quadruple threat:Leon Washington does a little bit of everything for the Jets. The third-year running back scored two touchdowns last week -- one rushing, one receiving -- and added 173 yards on kick and punt returns, making him someone that must be accounted for when on the field.

Did you know?
Since 2001, the Jets lead the NFL with 10 touchdowns on kick returns. ... Jones has three touchdowns in as many games. ... The Bills average 27 points in three games at home, all wins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears' DJ Moore on QB prospects in draft: 'I still don't think they compare' to Justin Fields right now

As the Bears prepare to take in the pool of quarterback prospects available at the NFL Scouting Combine, wide receiver DJ Moore is steadfast in his belief that Fields remains Chicago's best option.
news

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins on Jets: 'I hate them. All of them.'

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who was involved in a postgame altercation the last time Buffalo played the New York Jets in November, recently made it clear there's still no love lost between the rivals.
news

Sean McDermott is undecided on Bills' defensive play-caller: 'We'll make that decision when we need to'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott promoted linebackers coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator after calling plays himself for the unit last year, but he hasn't decided yet who will hold the clipboard in 2024. 
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead off ranking

Gregg Rosenthal's ranking of the Top 101 free agents of 2024 has arrived! Who are the best players available in this year's class?