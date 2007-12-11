Quick Take: Jets (3-10) at Patriots (13-0)

At stake

The Patriots have already locked up the division and a first-round bye but may have revenge on their mind with Eric Mangini's Jets coming to town. Surely they don't want their march to history blocked by Mangini, the one responsible for blowing the whistle on Bill Belichick's illegal video recordings. ... The Jets have beem elimininated from postseason play but always manage to play the Patriots tough. If Mangini can get his guys up for this matchup, he may just save face in what has been a disappointing season.