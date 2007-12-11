Quick Take: Jets (3-10) at Patriots (13-0)

Last meeting
Tom Brady connected on 22 of 28 passes and three touchdowns, including Randy Moss' first TD as a member of the Patriots, in New England's 38-14 victory in Week 1.
Last week
The Patriots scored 20 unanswered points and did not allow a single sack en route to a 34-13 victory against Pittsburgh. Brady had 399 passing yards and four touchdown passes -- two to Moss -- to help the Patriots become just the fifth team in NFL history to go 13-0. ... While the Jets were settling for field goals, Browns running back Jamal Lewis rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown. Jets quarterback Kellen Clemens eventually managed to run in for six, but it was too little, too late as Cleveland won, 24-18.
At stake
The Patriots have already locked up the division and a first-round bye but may have revenge on their mind with Eric Mangini's Jets coming to town. Surely they don't want their march to history blocked by Mangini, the one responsible for blowing the whistle on Bill Belichick's illegal video recordings. ... The Jets have beem elimininated from postseason play but always manage to play the Patriots tough. If Mangini can get his guys up for this matchup, he may just save face in what has been a disappointing season.
Key matchup
Tom Brady vs. Jets secondary. In Week 1, Brady picked apart the Jets' defensive backs to set the pace for what is becoming a potentially record-breaking season. Since then, Jets rookie CB Darrelle Revis has recorded two interceptions and 75 tackles (second on the team), and safety Kerry Rhodes (five interceptions) has continued to establish himself as the primary cog in the Jets' 11th-ranked pass defense.
Did you know?
With 19 touchdown receptions, Moss needs four more to to tie Jerry Rice (22 in 1987) for the all-time single-season record. ... Jets running back Thomas Jones needs 56 rushing yards to reach 1,000 and become the first Jets running back to reach the mark since Curtis Martin did it in 2004.