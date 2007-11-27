Quick Take: Jets (2-9) at Dolphins (0-11)

Last meeting
New York held off Miami, 31-28, in Week 3. Jets QB Chad Pennington threw two touchdowns and RB Thomas Jones rushed for 110 yards as the Jets survived a 15-point fourth quarter rally by the Dolphins.
Last week
The Jets managed just three points against the Cowboys last Thursday. Tony Romo and Co. carved up the Jets like a holiday turkey, scoring 34 points in a Thanksgiving Day blowout. ... The Dolphins were as bad, if not worse, than the Jets, failing to score against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. At least Miami had unbelievably soggy field conditions to blame for laying an egg in their 3-0 loss.
At stake
Higher draft pick. The Jets -- and Rams -- have just two wins so far. Another victory and New York can potentially join the likes of the Raiders and Falcons, who each have three wins entering Week 13. A twelfth loss by the Dolphins will bring them that much closer to locking up the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Key matchup
Dolphins running backs vs. Jets run defense. Two Dolphins running backs left Monday night's game with injuries: Ricky Williams' return from suspension was cut short after six carries and Jesse Chatman (who entered the game listed as questionable with a sore ankle) left with a neck injury. If Chatman can't go, that would leave second-year RB Patrick Cobbs (47 yards, one TD on 15 carries this season) to take advantage of the Jets' 31st-ranked run defense.