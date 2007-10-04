Quick Take: Jets (1-3) at Giants (2-2)

Last week
Riddled with injuries and starting a rookie at quarterback, the Bills surprised a Jets team that had won in dramatic fashion the week before. After a scoreless first half, the teams traded scores until Bills cornerback Terrence McGee intercepted Chad Pennington in the final minute of play to secure a 17-14 victory. ... In a key NFC East contest, the Giants sacked Philadelphia QB Donovan McNabb an NFL-record-tying 12 times in the 16-3 win. The G-Men shut down an Eagles offense that dropped 56 points on Detroit in Week 3. Plaxico Burress continued to produce for the Giants. He caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Eli manning and has six touchdowns on the year.
Key matchup:
Jets tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson vs. Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora. Pennington completed 32-of-39 passes for 290 yards last week, but the task should be tougher this week with the Giants coming off their record-tying sack performance. The Jets' No. 1 priority on offense will be to protect the fragile Pennington, and Ferguson gets the honor of trying to hold back Umenyiora, who collected six of the Giants' 12 sacks against McNabb.
Did you know?
In his only career meeting with the Giants, Pennington completed 27-of-45 passes (60 percent) for 281 yards with four touchdowns.