Quick Take: Jets (1-3) at Giants (2-2)

Last week

Riddled with injuries and starting a rookie at quarterback, the Bills surprised a Jets team that had won in dramatic fashion the week before. After a scoreless first half, the teams traded scores until Bills cornerback Terrence McGee intercepted Chad Pennington in the final minute of play to secure a 17-14 victory. ... In a key NFC East contest, the Giants sacked Philadelphia QB Donovan McNabb an NFL-record-tying 12 times in the 16-3 win. The G-Men shut down an Eagles offense that dropped 56 points on Detroit in Week 3. Plaxico Burress continued to produce for the Giants. He caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Eli manning and has six touchdowns on the year.