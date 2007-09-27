Quick take: Jets (1-2) at Bills (0-3)

Last meeting
Last December, the Bills got 125 rushing yards from running back Willis McGahee to defeat the host Jets, 31-13, and earn a split in the season series.
Streaks
Buffalo has won three of the past five games against division foe New York to extend its advantage in the series to 50-42.
Last week
The Jets won their first game of the season, beating the visiting Dolphins, 31-28. Unlike New York, the Bills were unable to get off the schneid and lost 38-7 at New England. The defeat proved to be even more costly as Buffalo lost rookie linebacker Paul Posluszny for the season with a broken forearm. Posluszny was the sixth player placed on IR by the Bills this season.
Key matchup
Special teams could play a big part in this game. Bills punt returner Roscoe Parrish is one of the best in the NFL and punter Brian Moorman is also one of the league's elite at his position. The Jets also have a dangerous returner, Leon Washington, but they have been exploited at times in kick coverage. A few unexpected special teams plays going in Buffalo's favor could spark the Bills to their first victory.
Injuries
N.Y. JETS: None. BUFFALO: QB J.P. Losman (knee)
Did you know?
Bills kicker Rian Lindell has never missed a field goal against the New York Jets, making all 13 of his attempts, including two from more than 50 yards.