Quick Take: Jets (1-1) at Chargers (0-2)

Favre is 5-0 and has completed 98 of 156 passes (62.8 percent) for 1,197 yards with 13 TDs and four interceptions lifetime vs. San Diego. ... Stuckey is aiming for his third consecutive game with a touchdown. ... The Chargers are trying for their third consecutive win on Monday Night Football. ... In his last meeting with the Jets, Antonio Gates recorded eight receptions for 132 yards. San Diego is 8-0 when Gates has two or more touchdowns.