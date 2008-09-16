Quick Take: Jets (1-1) at Chargers (0-2)

Last meeting
In 2005, LaDainian Tomlinson recorded four touchdowns -- three rushing and one receiving -- to help the Chargers defeat the Jets, 31-26, at the Meadowlands.
Last week
The Broncos scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion inside the final minute to defeat the Chargers, 39-38, in Denver. ... Brett Favre threw his first interception as a member of the Jets, who lost their home opener, 19-10, to New England.
Keep your eye on ...
Darren Sproles' playmaking: The diminutive running back got it done in all three phases of the game Sunday. He returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, took a Philip Rivers pass 62 yards for a score, and added 53 yards on seven carries, proving that he must be accounted for at all times.
Favre under the Monday night lights: Favre has a knack for coming through on the biggest of stages and has had some of his best moments playing on Monday night. For his career, Favre has recorded an 83.8 passer rating with 57 touchdowns and 37 interceptions on Monday Night Football.
Chemistry between Favre, Coles: In Week 1, it was Jerricho Cotchery who seemed to be on the same page with Favre, and last week it was Chansi Stuckey. But as Favre gets more comfortable in the Jets' offense, look for Laveranues Coles to reemerge as New York's go-to receiver. Coles had three receptions for 72 yards last week after recording just one catch in the Jets' opener.
Did you know?
Favre is 5-0 and has completed 98 of 156 passes (62.8 percent) for 1,197 yards with 13 TDs and four interceptions lifetime vs. San Diego. ... Stuckey is aiming for his third consecutive game with a touchdown. ... The Chargers are trying for their third consecutive win on Monday Night Football. ... In his last meeting with the Jets, Antonio Gates recorded eight receptions for 132 yards. San Diego is 8-0 when Gates has two or more touchdowns.