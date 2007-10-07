Quick Take: Jaguars shut down Chiefs

It was over when ...

Dennis Northcutt caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 8:26 left to give the Jaguars a 17-0 lead. The Chiefs seemingly had the Jaguars where they wanted them when they fell behind 10-0 in the first half -- the Chiefs had rallied from 10 points down in their past two wins. But Kansas City struggled to get going offensively and was never really in the game.