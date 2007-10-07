Quick Take: Jaguars shut down Chiefs

It was over when ...
Dennis Northcutt caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 8:26 left to give the Jaguars a 17-0 lead. The Chiefs seemingly had the Jaguars where they wanted them when they fell behind 10-0 in the first half -- the Chiefs had rallied from 10 points down in their past two wins. But Kansas City struggled to get going offensively and was never really in the game.

Game ball
Maurice Jones-Drew scored his first touchdown of the season, a 52-yard scamper in the second quarter. Jones-Drew, who had been limited to 100 combined rushing yards in the Jaguars' first three games, finished with 82 and the long TD.

Key stat
Put Larry Johnson's photo on a carton of milk, because he rushed for only 12 yards on nine attempts. Johnson had complained about the rushing attack before this game, so this could be something to watch in the upcoming week. The Jaguars also kept the clamps on rookie receiver Dwayne Bowe, who had four receptions for 70 yards -- 35 coming on one play in the closing seconds.

Noteworthy
Chiefs quarterback Damon Huard left the game with a contusion on his shoulder and did not return. Brodie Croyle replaced Huard and led the Chiefs to their only scoring drive that culminated in a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sammie Parker. Kansas City had flirted with the idea of going to Croyle after starting 0-2, so Herm Edwards could have a decision to make soon.

