Quick take: Jaguars run over Titans

Noteworthy

Taylor became the 21st player to rush for over 10,000 yards in his career. He also scored his first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. ... Sunday's rushing display by Jacksonville was the opposite of Week 1, when Tennessee outgained Jacksonville 282-75 on the ground. ... Adding to Tennessee's rushing woes was a knee injury that sidelined RB LenDale White in the third quarter. ... Vince Young's 20-yard touchdown pass to Justin Gage in the fourth quarter was his first in 115 pass attempts.