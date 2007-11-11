Quick take: Jaguars run over Titans

Published: Nov 11, 2007 at 09:22 AM

It was over when...
Jaguars running back Greg Jones gave his team a 28-13 lead by scoring his second touchdown of the game -- a 3-yard run with 4:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Game ball
It could have gone to Fred Taylor, who went over the 10,000-yard career rushing mark in his 10th season. It could have gone to Maurice Jones-Drew, who led all rushers with 101 yards, one rushing touchdown and 28 yards through the air. But the difference-maker was third-string running back Greg Jones, who entered the game with just 13 carries and scored two touchdowns -- his 3-yard run and another on a 2-yard pass.

Key stat
The Titans entered the game with the league's top-ranked run defense yet allowed the Jaguars 168 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Their offense entered the game averaging 149.5 rushing yards per game but recorded just 62 yards on the ground.

Noteworthy
Taylor became the 21st player to rush for over 10,000 yards in his career. He also scored his first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. ... Sunday's rushing display by Jacksonville was the opposite of Week 1, when Tennessee outgained Jacksonville 282-75 on the ground. ... Adding to Tennessee's rushing woes was a knee injury that sidelined RB LenDale White in the third quarter. ... Vince Young's 20-yard touchdown pass to Justin Gage in the fourth quarter was his first in 115 pass attempts.

