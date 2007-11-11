Quick take: Jaguars run over Titans

It was over when...
Jaguars running back Greg Jones gave his team a 28-13 lead by scoring his second touchdown of the game -- a 3-yard run with 4:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Game ball
It could have gone to Fred Taylor, who went over the 10,000-yard career rushing mark in his 10th season. It could have gone to Maurice Jones-Drew, who led all rushers with 101 yards, one rushing touchdown and 28 yards through the air. But the difference-maker was third-string running back Greg Jones, who entered the game with just 13 carries and scored two touchdowns -- his 3-yard run and another on a 2-yard pass.
Noteworthy
Taylor became the 21st player to rush for over 10,000 yards in his career. He also scored his first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. ... Sunday's rushing display by Jacksonville was the opposite of Week 1, when Tennessee outgained Jacksonville 282-75 on the ground. ... Adding to Tennessee's rushing woes was a knee injury that sidelined RB LenDale White in the third quarter. ... Vince Young's 20-yard touchdown pass to Justin Gage in the fourth quarter was his first in 115 pass attempts.