Quick Take: Jaguars/Colts

» Last meeting: Indianapolis made a defensive stand with under 2 minutes remaining to seal a hard-fought 14-12 victory in Week 1.
» Streaks: The Colts have won four of the last five and own a 13-4 overall series edge.
» Last week: A late comeback attempt by the Broncos was repelled by the Colts as Denver lost, 28-16. ... The Jaguars' offense was held in check during a 14-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Keep your eye on ...Playing time for Indy's starters: The Colts have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and appear to have no interest in pursuing a perfect regular season at all costs. Coach Jim Caldwell has indicated all his healthy charges will play, but for how long remains to be seen.

Maurice Jones-Drew's energy level: Jacksonville's star running back is finishing his first full season as the team's featured back, and he appears to be wearing down. He has averaged just 69 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry over the last four games. He averaged 96 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry in the first nine games. The Jaguars will need him fresh and ready to go in order to beat the Colts.

The fans' impact: For the first time this season at home, the Jaguars will be playing in front of a capacity crowd. They have performed well at home despite the lack of support (they are 5-2 this year in Jacksonville), and the increased presence in the stands this week can only help.

The Colts are 6-2 all-time at Jacksonville. ... Peyton Manning threw his most interceptions since 2007 last week (3). ... The Jaguars rank last in the league with just 14 sacks. ... If the playoffs started today, both the Colts and Jaguars would be in. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.

