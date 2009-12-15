Quick Take: Jaguars/Colts

Keep your eye on ... Playing time for Indy's starters: The Colts have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and appear to have no interest in pursuing a perfect regular season at all costs. Coach Jim Caldwell has indicated all his healthy charges will play, but for how long remains to be seen.

Maurice Jones-Drew's energy level: Jacksonville's star running back is finishing his first full season as the team's featured back, and he appears to be wearing down. He has averaged just 69 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry over the last four games. He averaged 96 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry in the first nine games. The Jaguars will need him fresh and ready to go in order to beat the Colts.