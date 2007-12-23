Quick Take: Jaguars clinch playoff spot

Game balls

Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew split carries, so it only makes sense that they would split the offensive game ball. Taylor rushed for 111 yards and got the game rolling with a 62-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Jones-Drew added a rushing touchdown and six receptions for 96 yards, including a key 43-yard reception in the first half. Linebacker Justin Durant had a key sack with the Raiders driving late in the second quarter, eventually leading to Oakland's ill-fated fourth-and-4 attempt.