Quick Take: Jaguars clinch playoff spot

Game balls
Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew split carries, so it only makes sense that they would split the offensive game ball. Taylor rushed for 111 yards and got the game rolling with a 62-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Jones-Drew added a rushing touchdown and six receptions for 96 yards, including a key 43-yard reception in the first half. Linebacker Justin Durant had a key sack with the Raiders driving late in the second quarter, eventually leading to Oakland's ill-fated fourth-and-4 attempt.
Noteworthy
The Jaguars clinched a playoff spot with the victory. ... The Raiders received four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the closing moments of the second half, culminating in Warren Sapp's ejection. Oakland's Kirk Morrison intercepted David Garrard's pass in the end zone, however, preventing anymore damage from the Jaguars. ... Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell completed 7-of-23 passes for 83 yards, one touchdown and three intereceptions.