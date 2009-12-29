Quick Take: Jaguars/Browns

Keep your eye on ... The Jags' defensive intensity: On a team that was built to win with a strong rushing attack and stout defense, the defense has not held up its part of the bargain. It ranks near the bottom of almost every statistical category, and the recent draft picks that litter the unit have not performed up to expectations. Those young players have one last chance this season to impress against the Browns.

Maurice Jones-Drew's chance to win the touchdown title: Entering the season's final week, Jones-Drew trails Minnesota's Adrian Peterson by one touchdown for the league lead. While the playoffs have likely fallen by the wayside (the Jags are not officially eliminated, but need the most help of any team still alive), the TD mark remains within reach for MJD.