Quick Take: Jaguars/Browns

Published: Dec 29, 2009 at 07:37 AM

» Last meeting: David Garrard's pass for Matt Jones was incomplete in the end zone, sealing a 23-17 Cleveland victory in Week 8 of last season.
» Streaks: These teams have split their last six meetings, but the Jaguars own an 8-3 overall series edge.
» Last week: Jacksonville was run out of Gillette Stadium in New England with a 35-7 loss. ... Cleveland won its third consecutive game by beating Oakland, 23-9.

Keep your eye on ...The Jags' defensive intensity: On a team that was built to win with a strong rushing attack and stout defense, the defense has not held up its part of the bargain. It ranks near the bottom of almost every statistical category, and the recent draft picks that litter the unit have not performed up to expectations. Those young players have one last chance this season to impress against the Browns.

Maurice Jones-Drew's chance to win the touchdown title: Entering the season's final week, Jones-Drew trails Minnesota's Adrian Peterson by one touchdown for the league lead. While the playoffs have likely fallen by the wayside (the Jags are not officially eliminated, but need the most help of any team still alive), the TD mark remains within reach for MJD.

Jerome Harrison's hot streak: The Browns' running back has put up 286 and 148 yards rushing in the last two weeks, and is showing that he has the durability to be a featured back by toting the ball 73 times in that stretch. If he has another big game, he may convince new team president Mike Holmgren to give him a chance to be the starter next year.

Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis has a career-high 518 receiving yards this year. ... Mike Sims-Walker is Jacksonville's first wideout to have at least 800 yards receiving in a season since Jimmy Smith did it in 2005. ... The Browns are averaging just 91 passing yards per game over their three-game winning streak. ... Cleveland's Jerome Harrison has 434 rushing yards in the last two weeks.

