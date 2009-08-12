Quick Take: Jaguars at Dolphins

Published: Aug 12, 2009 at 06:13 AM

![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)On NFL Network:
Jacksonville Jaguars at

Miami Dolphins,

Sunday, August 17

11 p.m. ET

(Tape delayed)

» NFL Network preseason schedule

Keep your eye on ...

1. Jaguars receivers: Veteran wideout Torry Holt joined the team in the offseason, but Jacksonville released three of QB David Garrard's top targets from a year ago. Rookies Mike Thomas, Jarett Dillard and Tiquan Underwood will be looking to fill those spots and contribute immediately.

2. The versatility of rookie Pat White: The Dolphins drafted the former West Virginia QB Pat White in the second round. While he may not be ready to be a full-time QB in the NFL, Dolphins fans are excited what the speedy White can bring to their Wildcat offense.

3. Miami's secondary: The Dolphins won the AFC East last season, but their pass defense ranked 25th in the league. The team added rookie CB Vontae Davis to the mix and hope the revamped group will gel by the time they face division opponents with superstar wideouts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Bills, Chiefs, Lions among best NFL team fits for free-agent receiver

The Arizona Cardinals tossed fresh spice into the free agency stew on Friday with the release of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. So, what's next for the five-time Pro Bowler? Nick Shook provides seven team fits.

news

AAPI Sports and Culture Symposium: NFL official Lo van Pham wants to 'give hope to other Asian kids'

After appearing as a panelist at the AAPI Sports and Culture Symposium, Lo van Pham talks to Michael Baca about his path toward becoming an NFL official and the message he hopes his place in the sport is sending.

news

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense: Kenny Pickett and George Pickens give Steelers bright future

Which up-and-coming offensive players are poised for stardom in the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks spotlights 11 names to know on his All-Breakout Team -- and one storied franchise boasts a pair of selections.

news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: DeAndre Hopkins, Yannick Ngakoue among best available

Gregg Rosenthal dives deep into the upcoming market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2023. Who are the best players available in this year's class?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More