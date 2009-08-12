Quick Take: Jaguars at Dolphins

![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)On NFL Network:
Jacksonville Jaguars at
Sunday, August 17
11 p.m. ET
(Tape delayed)
Keep your eye on ...
1. Jaguars receivers: Veteran wideout Torry Holt joined the team in the offseason, but Jacksonville released three of QB David Garrard's top targets from a year ago. Rookies Mike Thomas, Jarett Dillard and Tiquan Underwood will be looking to fill those spots and contribute immediately.
3. Miami's secondary: The Dolphins won the AFC East last season, but their pass defense ranked 25th in the league. The team added rookie CB Vontae Davis to the mix and hope the revamped group will gel by the time they face division opponents with superstar wideouts.