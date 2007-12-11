Quick Take: Jaguars (9-4) at Steelers (9-4)

Key matchup

No. 1 AFC rush offense vs. No. 2 AFC rush offense. The Jaguars, led by RBs Maurice Jones-Drew and Fred Taylor, have rushed for more than 100 yards in 22 of the last 24 games. Taylor aims for his fourth consecutive 100-yard game and has been particularly effective against the Steelers, averaging nearly 117 yards per game in the last five contests. Taking handoffs from Ben Roethlisberger for Pittsburgh is NFL rushing leader Willie Parker. He's averaging 97.3 yards per game in the past three games, and his team's chances for a win go up the more he runs. Pittsburgh is 18-2 when Parker rushes for more than 100 yards.