Quick Take: Jaguars (5-10) at Ravens (10-5)

Last meeting
In 2005, Josh Scobee kicked three field goals and LB Mike Peterson returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown as the Jaguars defeated the Ravens 30-3.

Streaks
The Ravens have won six of the last seven matchups but the Jaguars claim a 9-6 overall series lead. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.

Last week
Jacksonville allowed Peyton Manning & Co. to score 17 fourth-quarter points in their 31-24 loss to the Colts. ... The Ravens scored two touchdowns on long runs to put away the Cowboys, 33-24, on NFL Network's Saturday Night Football.

Keep your eye on ...
The AFC wild-card race: Baltimore is in a "win and you're in" scenario against the Jaguars. However, if they stumble, the Ravens can still back into the playoffs if the Patriots lose to the Bills. Get the complete playoff picture.

Personal pride: Although the Jaguars as a team don't have anything at stake in this game, QB David Garrad could hit a personal milestone. Garrard has accumulated a career-best 3,493 passing yards this season and needs 148 yards to surpass Mark Brunell for second-most passing yards in franchise history.

The Ravens' Pro Bowl fullback: Last week Le'Ron McClain ran over the Cowboys for 139 yards, including one 82-yard scamper that sealed the win for the Ravens. McClain will face a Jags defense that held the Colts to 32 yards on the ground last week.

Did you know?
Since 2006, the Jaguars are 16-4 when they gain more than 150 yards on the ground. ... Jaguars WR Dennis Northcutt aims for his third consecutive game with more than 100 yards receiving. ... Ravens WR WR Mark Clayton is averaging a career-high 15.3 yards per catch in 2008.

