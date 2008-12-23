Quick Take: Jaguars (5-10) at Ravens (10-5)

Last meeting
In 2005, Josh Scobee kicked three field goals and LB Mike Peterson returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown as the Jaguars defeated the Ravens 30-3.
Streaks
The Ravens have won six of the last seven matchups but the Jaguars claim a 9-6 overall series lead. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Last week
Jacksonville allowed Peyton Manning & Co. to score 17 fourth-quarter points in their 31-24 loss to the Colts. ... The Ravens scored two touchdowns on long runs to put away the Cowboys, 33-24, on NFL Network's Saturday Night Football.
Keep your eye on ...
The AFC wild-card race: Baltimore is in a "win and you're in" scenario against the Jaguars. However, if they stumble, the Ravens can still back into the playoffs if the Patriots lose to the Bills. Get the complete playoff picture.
Fan feedback
Personal pride: Although the Jaguars as a team don't have anything at stake in this game, QB David Garrad could hit a personal milestone. Garrard has accumulated a career-best 3,493 passing yards this season and needs 148 yards to surpass Mark Brunell for second-most passing yards in franchise history.