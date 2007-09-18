Quick Take: Jaguars (1-1) at Broncos (2-0)

Published: Sep 18, 2007 at 05:54 PM

Last meeting
Jake Plummer tossed a pair of touchdown passes and Mike Anderson rushed for 115 yards as the Broncos prevailed, 20-7, on October 2, 2005.

Streaks
The Jaguars have won two of the last three meetings, but the Broncos lead overall series, 3-2.

Last week
The Jaguars notched their first win of the season as they defeated the Falcons, 13-7. Ironically, that victory prompted the Falcons to sign former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich. The Broncos have won their first two games of the season on the game's final play -- each time via a field goal from Jason Elam.

At stake
The Jaguars will need a win to keep pace with the winner of the Texans-Colts game. Both teams are 2-0. The Broncos haven't played well, but appear in control of the AFC West as the Raiders and Chiefs are winless, and the Chargers appear to be in some serious trouble under Norv Turner.

Key matchup
This one could very well develop into a kicking contest between the Jaguars' John Carney and Elam, who are familiar with each other going back to Carney's days with the Chargers. Three of the last four games from the Broncos have been decided by a field goal, with Denver going 3-1 in those games.

Key injuries
JACKSONVILLE: DT Anthony McDaniel (knee), DT Marcus Troud (shin), DT John Henderson (thigh) and WR Reggie Williams (back). DENVER: G Ben Hamilton (concussion), T Ryan Harris (back), Javon Walker (shoulder).

Did you know?
The Broncos are the only team to start the 2007 season with a 100-yard rusher (Travis Henry) and 100-yard receiver (Walker) in each game.

