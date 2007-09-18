Quick Take: Jaguars (1-1) at Broncos (2-0)

Last meeting
Jake Plummer tossed a pair of touchdown passes and Mike Anderson rushed for 115 yards as the Broncos prevailed, 20-7, on October 2, 2005.
Last week
The Jaguars notched their first win of the season as they defeated the Falcons, 13-7. Ironically, that victory prompted the Falcons to sign former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich. The Broncos have won their first two games of the season on the game's final play -- each time via a field goal from Jason Elam.
Key matchup
This one could very well develop into a kicking contest between the Jaguars' John Carney and Elam, who are familiar with each other going back to Carney's days with the Chargers. Three of the last four games from the Broncos have been decided by a field goal, with Denver going 3-1 in those games.
Key injuries
JACKSONVILLE: DT Anthony McDaniel (knee), DT Marcus Troud (shin), DT John Henderson (thigh) and WR Reggie Williams (back). DENVER: G Ben Hamilton (concussion), T Ryan Harris (back), Javon Walker (shoulder).
Did you know?
The Broncos are the only team to start the 2007 season with a 100-yard rusher (Travis Henry) and 100-yard receiver (Walker) in each game.