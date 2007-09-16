Quick Take: Jags survive defensive battle

Published: Sep 16, 2007 at 10:14 AM

It was over when ...
The Jaguars' Marcus Stroud sacked Joey Harrington on third-and-5 from the Jacksonville 5-yard line late in the third quarter. The Falcons had to settle for a 26-yard field goal attempt by Matt Pratter, who missed. Teams have to convert if they want to win defensive battles such as this.

Game balls
Jaguars linebacker Mike Peterson and defensive end Brent Hawkins each recorded two sacks as Jacksonville applied pressure on Harrington all afternoon. Peterson also had a team-high seven tackles. Falcons defensive end Jonathan Babineaux also had two sacks.

Key stat
Pratter missed both of his field goal attempts (the other from 43 yards), kind of a big deal when your team falls six points short. Pratter went 1-for-2 on his field goal attempts against Minnesota in Week 1, so expect to see a new kicker for the Falcons next week.

Noteworthy
Quarterback David Garrard, in his second start after his surprise promotion, had an efficient game, completing 17 of 25 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. ... Harrington completed 12 of 20 passes for 200 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott anticipates QB Josh Allen (shoulder) will play vs. Bengals

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (shoulder) has no injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Enfrentamientos semana 9 

Los mejores duelos a seguir en Fantasy Football 
news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey on if he'll cover Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany: 'We'll see'

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not divulge on Friday Miami's game plan for stopping Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany.
news

Op-Ed: Football fandom is the same in every language 

Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president overseeing player health & safety, pens an op-ed about the growth of the league's international seires.