Quick Take: Jags survive defensive battle

It was over when ...
The Jaguars' Marcus Stroud sacked Joey Harrington on third-and-5 from the Jacksonville 5-yard line late in the third quarter. The Falcons had to settle for a 26-yard field goal attempt by Matt Pratter, who missed. Teams have to convert if they want to win defensive battles such as this.
Key stat
Pratter missed both of his field goal attempts (the other from 43 yards), kind of a big deal when your team falls six points short. Pratter went 1-for-2 on his field goal attempts against Minnesota in Week 1, so expect to see a new kicker for the Falcons next week.
Noteworthy
Quarterback David Garrard, in his second start after his surprise promotion, had an efficient game, completing 17 of 25 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. ... Harrington completed 12 of 20 passes for 200 yards.