Quick Take: Jags get proper test in visiting Texans

Why this game is intriguing: The Texans might be the least sexy of the teams that won last week, though that's probably no surprise to them. Efficient, boring, no frills -- they just bludgeoned the Dolphins with an offensive flurry in the second quarter, then sent them home. No worries. The Jags bring the intrigue. Maurice Jones-Drew's holdout is over. Blaine Gabbert's career is slowly on the rise. Perhaps Jacksonville is simply focusing on football.
What to watch: But how close are the Jaguars to competing? Was last week's overtime loss a sign that they are right there, or did it simply tell us they aren't ready to knock off the lowly Vikings? That will all play out. Don't be surprised if the offense once again centers on Jones-Drew, contract dispute or not, especially with Gabbert challenged far more than he was last week.