Quick Take: Jags face tall task vs. mighty Bears

Why this game is intriguing:Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall might combine for 200 yards against Jacksonville's defense, though that's not an indictment of the Jaguars. Their D has been OK. Really, Cutler and his mercurial receiver are just starting to hit a groove; that was apparent against the Cowboys on Monday night. If Dallas' big-ticket free agent, cornerback Brandon Carr, can't cover Marshall, who can?
What to watch: Jacksonville's best hope is to turn this into a ground battle, with Maurice Jones-Drew squaring off against Matt Forte. In this scenario, if the Jags don't turn the ball over, they'll have a chance to win it in the end. The problem? The Bears' defense eats footballs.