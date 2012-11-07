Quick Take: Jackson could torment former team

Published: Nov 07, 2012 at 07:45 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 10 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Just a few short, panic-filled weeks ago, this was shaping up to be a game between two falling and failing franchises. Chargers coach Norv Turner was reported to be a loss away from being fired, while the Bucs hadn't found a way to win. Two weeks later? Not so much. Now the Buccaneers have a chance to win three in a row, thrusting themselves into the playoff conversation. A win by the Chargers, meanwhile, would be enough to give Turner at least a few more weeks. On the field, the matchup between two offenses that fling it deep will be fascinating and head-turning to watch. But the subtext is most intriguing. San Diego general manager A.J. Smith is also under fire. And the best player he let walk away via free agency last offseason? The same one he spent 2011 tormenting -- Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson. If Jackson thrives on Sunday, it will intensify the spotlight on Smith. How bad will quarterback Philip Rivers be hurting if Jackson -- the one who got away -- torches the Chargers?

