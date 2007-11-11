Quick take: Grossman leads Bears comeback

Published: Nov 11, 2007 at 10:43 AM

It was over when...
The Bears responded to a 52-yard Sebastian Janikowski field goal with a 59-yard Rex Grossman pass to WR Bernard Berrian. The score put the Bears on top 10-6. The Raiders had a chance down the stretch, but Bears DE Adewale Ogunleye forced a fumble by Raiders QB Josh McCown that the Bears recovered and converted into a Cedric Benson touchdown on the following play.

Game ball
Ogunleye led the Bears defense with three sacks, including the game-clinching sack/forced fumble on McCown.

Key stat
The Bears held the Raiders to 154 total yards, including just 41 yards passing by McCown.

Noteworthy
Grossman entered the game with 1:32 left in the second quarter, after Brian Griese injured his left shoulder while being sacked. Grossman finished the game 7-of-14 for 142 yards and the touchdown to Berrian. ... Prior to the game, Raiders coach Lane Kiffin said he intended to kick to Chicago's speedy return man, Devin Hester. Kiffin remained true to his word, as Oakland punted to Hester six times and held him to just 14 return yards. In the third quarter, Hester broke free for a 64-yard kick return that was called back by a holding penalty.

