Quick take: Grossman leads Bears comeback

Noteworthy

Grossman entered the game with 1:32 left in the second quarter, after Brian Griese injured his left shoulder while being sacked. Grossman finished the game 7-of-14 for 142 yards and the touchdown to Berrian. ... Prior to the game, Raiders coach Lane Kiffin said he intended to kick to Chicago's speedy return man, Devin Hester. Kiffin remained true to his word, as Oakland punted to Hester six times and held him to just 14 return yards. In the third quarter, Hester broke free for a 64-yard kick return that was called back by a holding penalty.