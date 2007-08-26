Quick Take: Gradkowski leads Bucs comeback

Published: Aug 26, 2007 at 07:22 AM

It was over when
The Buccaneers' Bruce Gradkowski tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Paris Warren in the fourth quarter to give Tampa Bay the lead for good. Gradkowski led the Bucs on a 12-play, 61-yard drive for the game-winning score.

Game ball
Receiver Joey Galloway had two receptions for 39 yards, including an impressive 26-yard touchdown reception in the back of the end zone. Gradkowski completed 10-of-16 passes for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Key stat
This game was a showcase of opposing running backs who disappointed fans (and fantasy owners) last year. Tampa Bay's Cadillac Williams rushed for 25 yards on four attempts. Miami's Ronnie Brown had 18 yards on six carries.

Noteworthy
Dolphins coach Cam Cameron opened the playbook a little bit, running the "Statue of Liberty" play in the first half. The play worked as Jesse Chatman took the handoff 11-yards for a touchdown.... Dolphins' second-round pick John Beck had two touchdown passes and completed 50 percent of his passes.

