Quick Take: Ginn gives Dolphins a spark

Published: Aug 23, 2008 at 04:02 PM

What we learned ...

Matt Roth shines at LB: The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Roth was converted from defensive end to linebacker, and is thriving at his new position. He constantly pressured Chiefs QB Brodie Croyle and recovered a fumble after Croyle was sacked by Channing Crowder.

Dolphins find a leader: Even though he hasn't been a Dolphin very long, QB Chad Pennington is showing why Miami scooped him up quickly after he was released by the Jets. After an efficient first game last week, Pennington moved the Dolphins down the field again this week, finishing 11-of-15 for 94 yards and a touchdown.

K.C.'s offensive line struggles: The Chiefs' offensive line failed to keep the Dolphins' defense out of its backfield, and rarely gave QB Brodie Croyle a chance to make a play. Miami had 5 sacks, and kept Croyle on the run throughout the game. Kansas City's line also failed to help Larry Johnson. The former Pro Bowl RB was stuffed on two straight plays from inside the Miami 5-yard line as the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs early in the third quarter.

Croyle inconsistent: Croyle wasn't helped by his porous offensive line, but he failed to get the ball out even when he had time to throw on a number of occasions. He also threw an interception directly to Miami S Renaldo Hill to end the first half.

