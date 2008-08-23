Quick Take: Ginn gives Dolphins a spark

K.C.'s offensive line struggles: The Chiefs' offensive line failed to keep the Dolphins' defense out of its backfield, and rarely gave QB Brodie Croyle a chance to make a play. Miami had 5 sacks, and kept Croyle on the run throughout the game. Kansas City's line also failed to help Larry Johnson. The former Pro Bowl RB was stuffed on two straight plays from inside the Miami 5-yard line as the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs early in the third quarter.