Quick Take: Giants/Vikings

Published: Dec 29, 2009 at 08:22 AM

» Last meeting: Needing a win to clinch the NFC North and make the playoffs, the Vikings topped the Giants, 20-19, in Week 17 last season.
» Streaks: The Vikings have taken the past three meetings, and lead the series, 13-10, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Minnesota clawed back to tie the game at the end of regulation, but lost in overtime, 36-30, to Chicago. ... New York closed out Giants Stadium with an embarrassing 41-9 loss to Carolina.

Keep your eye on ...Adrian Peterson's production: Peterson's recent slump has coincided with the Vikings' tailspin. He has been held under 100 yards rushing in six straight games, and in Minnesota's three losses over that stretch, he is averaging just 49 rushing yards and 3 yards per carry. His costly fumble in overtime led to Minnesota's loss to the Bears, and he leads all running backs this year with six lost fumbles. For the Vikings to make a lengthy postseason run, they will need Peterson at his best.

Minnesota's disappearing pass rush: The Vikings lead the league with 45 sacks, but in the past month, they have not been able to get as much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They have just five sacks in the last four games, and that lack of pass rush has put too much of a burden on a secondary that has failed to hold up.

New York's level of pride: The Giants are out of the playoffs for the first time since 2004, the year before Eli Manning became the team's full-time starter. They squandered a chance to stay alive in the playoffs last week by getting drilled by the Panthers. While this game may not mean anything to New York in terms of the standings, it is important that the team does not lay down and bounces back with a spirited performance.

Giants WR Steve Smith leads the NFC with 97 receptions. ... New York's Brandon Jacobs is averaging his fewest yards per carry (3.7) since his rookie season of 2005. ... The Vikings have won back-to-back NFC North titles. ... Minnesota's Visanthe Shiancoe has a career-high in touchdowns with 10.

