Quick Take: Giants/Vikings

Keep your eye on ... Adrian Peterson's production: Peterson's recent slump has coincided with the Vikings' tailspin. He has been held under 100 yards rushing in six straight games, and in Minnesota's three losses over that stretch, he is averaging just 49 rushing yards and 3 yards per carry. His costly fumble in overtime led to Minnesota's loss to the Bears, and he leads all running backs this year with six lost fumbles. For the Vikings to make a lengthy postseason run, they will need Peterson at his best.

Minnesota's disappearing pass rush: The Vikings lead the league with 45 sacks, but in the past month, they have not been able to get as much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They have just five sacks in the last four games, and that lack of pass rush has put too much of a burden on a secondary that has failed to hold up.