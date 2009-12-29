Quick Take: Giants/Vikings

In Brief
» Last meeting: Needing a win to clinch the NFC North and make the playoffs, the Vikings topped the Giants, 20-19, in Week 17 last season.
» Streaks: The Vikings have taken the past three meetings, and lead the series, 13-10, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Minnesota clawed back to tie the game at the end of regulation, but lost in overtime, 36-30, to Chicago. ... New York closed out Giants Stadium with an embarrassing 41-9 loss to Carolina.
Keep your eye on ...
Minnesota's disappearing pass rush: The Vikings lead the league with 45 sacks, but in the past month, they have not been able to get as much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They have just five sacks in the last four games, and that lack of pass rush has put too much of a burden on a secondary that has failed to hold up.
New York's level of pride: The Giants are out of the playoffs for the first time since 2004, the year before Eli Manning became the team's full-time starter. They squandered a chance to stay alive in the playoffs last week by getting drilled by the Panthers. While this game may not mean anything to New York in terms of the standings, it is important that the team does not lay down and bounces back with a spirited performance.
Did you know?
Giants WR Steve Smith leads the NFC with 97 receptions. ... New York's Brandon Jacobs is averaging his fewest yards per carry (3.7) since his rookie season of 2005. ... The Vikings have won back-to-back NFC North titles. ... Minnesota's Visanthe Shiancoe has a career-high in touchdowns with 10.