Quick Take: Giants-Saints

In Brief
Giants QB Eli Manning is playing with a painful foot injury.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
Last meeting:
Reggie Bush rushed for a career-high 126 yards to lead the Saints past the Giants, 30-7, in Week 16 of the 2006 season.
Streaks:
The Giants have won four of the past six meetings and own a 14-10 overall series advantage.
Last week:
Oakland presented no challenge for New York as the soaring Giants clobbered the Raiders, 44-7. ... New Orleans was a on a bye.
Keep your eye on ...
Eli Manning's health: In the past two weeks, the Giants did not need Eli Manning to finish the game against overmatched opponents Kansas City and Oakland. That won't be the case this Sunday. Manning played well against Oakland despite his painful foot injury, but he played for less than a half. He will likely need to play the entire game -- and play well -- for the Giants to keep up with an explosive Saints offense.
If the Saints are in sync: New Orleans was rolling prior to its bye week. The passing game led the way in the first two weeks, while the rushing attack and defense carried the day in Weeks 3 and 4. Then came last week's bye. Will the time off disrupt the Saints' rhythm and have a negative effect?
Bush's versatility: The Giants have the second-ranked defense in the league and have the talent to slow down Drew Brees' downfield passing and Pierre Thomas' between-the-tackles rushing. The x-factor could be Bush. The closest player to Bush that New York has faced this year is Dallas' Felix Jones, who rushed for 96 yards and a TD on seven carries against the Giants in Week 2. Bush could have a similar impact if he gets loose.
Did you know?
Giants QB Eli Manning, who grew up in New Orleans, is 6-1 as a starter indoors, including a win in Super Bowl XLIII. ... New York WR Mario Manningham's three touchdown receptions this season have all been over 20 yards. ... New Orleans is averaging 36 points per game, which leads the NFL. ... Since joining the Saints in 2006, QB Drew Brees leads the NFL with 14,941 passing yards.