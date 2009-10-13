Quick Take: Giants-Saints

Eli Manning's health: In the past two weeks, the Giants did not need Eli Manning to finish the game against overmatched opponents Kansas City and Oakland. That won't be the case this Sunday. Manning played well against Oakland despite his painful foot injury, but he played for less than a half. He will likely need to play the entire game -- and play well -- for the Giants to keep up with an explosive Saints offense.

If the Saints are in sync: New Orleans was rolling prior to its bye week. The passing game led the way in the first two weeks, while the rushing attack and defense carried the day in Weeks 3 and 4. Then came last week's bye. Will the time off disrupt the Saints' rhythm and have a negative effect?