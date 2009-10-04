Quick Take: Giants remain unbeaten, down Chiefs

It was over when ...
Giants rookie Hakeem Nicks caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, putting New York up, 27-3. It was the first career touchdown for New York's first-round draft pick.
Game ball
Giants WR Steve Smith caught a career-high 11 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. It was the second time this season Smith has reached double-digits in receptions (he had 10 receptions against the Cowboys in Week 2).
Key Stat
Noteworthy
Giants QB Eli Manning left the game with a bruised heel in the fourth quarter and did not return. David Carr finished the game. ... Chiefs PK Ryan Succop -- the last player picked in the 2009 NFL Draft -- has made all three of his field goal attempts on the season. ... Eli and Peyton Manning both won on Sunday, making the Manning family 8-0 on the season.