Quick Take: Giants remain unbeaten, down Chiefs

Published: Oct 04, 2009 at 09:40 AM

It was over when ...

  WR 
 [Steve Smith](/player/stevesmith/2507175/profile) had another monster game for the 
 [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG).

(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Giants rookie Hakeem Nicks caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, putting New York up, 27-3. It was the first career touchdown for New York's first-round draft pick.

Game ball

Giants WR Steve Smith caught a career-high 11 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. It was the second time this season Smith has reached double-digits in receptions (he had 10 receptions against the Cowboys in Week 2).

Key Stat

The Chiefs converted just 2 of 15 third-down attempts.

Noteworthy

Giants QB Eli Manning left the game with a bruised heel in the fourth quarter and did not return. David Carr finished the game. ... Chiefs PK Ryan Succop -- the last player picked in the 2009 NFL Draft -- has made all three of his field goal attempts on the season. ... Eli and Peyton Manning both won on Sunday, making the Manning family 8-0 on the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

