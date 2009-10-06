Quick Take: Giants-Raiders

JaMarcus Russell's support: Through four weeks, Russell is the league's lowest-rated starting quarterback. He has completed less than 40 percent of his passes and has not thrown a touchdown pass since Week 1. So far, his teammates and coaches have stuck by him, but how long will they be able to continue to do so if he struggles vs. the Giants?

Eli Manning's health: A foot injury forced Manning to leave the Giants' win over the Chiefs in the fourth quarter and his status for Sunday is unclear. His teammates have said they expect him to play, but the Giants will likely proceed with caution.