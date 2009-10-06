Quick Take: Giants-Raiders

In Brief
Giants fans will finally get to see their team after a 3-0 road trip.
(Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)
Last meeting:
Tiki Barber rushed for 203 yards and the Giants overcame a 331-yard, three-touchdown performance from Raiders QB Kerry Collins to win 30-21 on Dec. 31, 2005.
Streaks:
Oakland has won four of the past five meetings and owns a 7-3 overall series edge.
Last week:
The Raiders suffered breakdowns in every phase and were clobbered in Houston, 29-6. ... New York moved out to an early lead and cruised past Kansas City, 27-16.
Keep your eye on ...
JaMarcus Russell's support: Through four weeks, Russell is the league's lowest-rated starting quarterback. He has completed less than 40 percent of his passes and has not thrown a touchdown pass since Week 1. So far, his teammates and coaches have stuck by him, but how long will they be able to continue to do so if he struggles vs. the Giants?
Eli Manning's health: A foot injury forced Manning to leave the Giants' win over the Chiefs in the fourth quarter and his status for Sunday is unclear. His teammates have said they expect him to play, but the Giants will likely proceed with caution.
Did you know?
Raiders WR Louis Murphy is averaging 15.6 yards per catch in his rookie season. ... Oakland posted a season-high four sacks in Week 4. ... The Giants look for their first 5-0 start since 1990, when the team won Super Bowl XXV. ... Manning is 30-9 in his past 39 starts, including the playoffs.