Quick Take: Giants outlast Bengals in OT

Published: Sep 21, 2008 at 01:53 PM

It was over when ...
John Carney kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime.

Game ball
Amani Toomer made an acrobatic catch on Eli Manning's third-down pass in overtime to help set up the winning field goal. Toomer caught the ball on his finger tips and was able to drag his feet inbounds to keep the drive moving.

Key stat
The Giants averaged 6 yards rushing per attempt.

Noteworthy
There were six lead changes in the game. ... Carson Palmer had 228 passing yards total in the Bengals' first two games. He finished with 286 passing yards against the Giants. ... The Giants are off to their best start since 2000, when they started 3-0 before eventually losing to the Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV. ... The Giants sacked Palmer six times.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23

Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the 29th-overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

news

Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: AFC West stuffed with stars; AFC North rising

After an offseason marked by major movement, Adam Schein ranks all eight divisions in the NFL by quarterback. Can anyone hold a candle to Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr and Justin Herbert in the AFC West?

news

NFL announces training camp reporting dates, locations for all 32 teams for 2022 season

The NFL announced on Thursday training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams for the 2022 season.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: June Boon or June Gloom (AKA more hype train or smokescreen)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW