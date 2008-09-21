Quick Take: Giants outlast Bengals in OT

It was over when ...
John Carney kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime.
Game ball
Amani Toomer made an acrobatic catch on Eli Manning's third-down pass in overtime to help set up the winning field goal. Toomer caught the ball on his finger tips and was able to drag his feet inbounds to keep the drive moving.
Noteworthy
There were six lead changes in the game. ... Carson Palmer had 228 passing yards total in the Bengals' first two games. He finished with 286 passing yards against the Giants. ... The Giants are off to their best start since 2000, when they started 3-0 before eventually losing to the Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV. ... The Giants sacked Palmer six times.