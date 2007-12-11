Quick Take: Giants edge Eagles

Published: Dec 11, 2007 at 07:09 AM

It was over when ...
Eagles kicker David Akers had his 57-yard field goal attempt clang off the right upright with a second remaining to preserve the Giants' 16-13 victory. The kick would have tied a career-long if it had sailed just a few inches left.

Game balls
It did not figure to bode well for Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress when he was forced back to the locker room to get treatment on his ankle before the game began. But as he has all season, Burress continued to shine in spite of his ailing ankle. He made seven catches for 136 yards and a touchdown and repeatedly crushed the Eagles with key first-down grabs. In a losing effort, Eagles defensive end Trent Cole still deserves an honorable mention for his efforts. He had his first two-sack game since Week 8 and constantly put the pressure on Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Key stat
Coming into the game, the Eagles were ranked a respectable eighth in third-down conversions. That lofty standing is bound to drop after they delivered on only 2 of 13 third-down attempts against the Giants.

Noteworthy
Giants running back Brandon Jacobs lost two fumbles in his first game back to action since Week 11. ... After collecting six sacks in their first meeting, Osi Umenyiora had another one Sunday to put him second in the NFC with 12... After missing two games, Donovan McNabb returned for the Eagles and threw for 179 yards and a touchdown. ... Philadelphia offensive lineman Shawn Andrews and tight end L.J. Smith both left the game with sprained knees.

