Quick Take: Giants edge Eagles

Game balls

It did not figure to bode well for Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress when he was forced back to the locker room to get treatment on his ankle before the game began. But as he has all season, Burress continued to shine in spite of his ailing ankle. He made seven catches for 136 yards and a touchdown and repeatedly crushed the Eagles with key first-down grabs. In a losing effort, Eagles defensive end Trent Cole still deserves an honorable mention for his efforts. He had his first two-sack game since Week 8 and constantly put the pressure on Giants quarterback Eli Manning.