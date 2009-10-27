Quick Take: Giants-Eagles

In Brief
» Last meeting: In an NFC Divisional Playoff Game last year, the Eagles picked off two Eli Manning passes and downed the Giants, 23-11.
» Streaks: The Giants have won four of the past seven meetings and maintain an 81-69-2 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Manning threw three interceptions as the Giants fell to 5-2 following a 24-17 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals. ... The Eagles forced four Redskins turnovers and left FedEx Field with a 27-17 victory on Monday night.
Keep your eye on ...
Philadelphia's flirtations with the Wildcat: The Eagles have played well out of their base offense this season, but when they have inserted Michael Vick and turned to the Wildcat, the results have not been favorable. Continuing to experiment with the Wildcat at the expense of establishing an offensive rhythm could prove costly vs. a talented Giants team.
Manning's recent swoon: After starting the season on fire, Manning has cooled off in his last two games. He has completed just 48.5 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and four interceptions over that span. To have a reasonable chance against the Eagles, Manning must improve on those numbers.
Did you know?
Manning has won four straight starts at Philadelphia. ... Giants rookie Hakeem Nicks has a touchdown in four consecutive games. ... When Eagles CB Asante Samuel has an interception, his teams are 22-2. ... Philadelphia's Brent Celek leads all NFC tight ends with 386 receiving yards.