Quick Take: Giants-Eagles

Keep your eye on ... New York's pass rush: The Giants are supposed to have one of the league's best defensive lines, but the unit has not come through over the past two weeks. It failed to produce a single sack against Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 6 and took down the immobile Kurt Warner only twice last Sunday. The Giants need to get more pressure against Donovan McNabb, or they could be in for another long game.

Philadelphia's flirtations with the Wildcat: The Eagles have played well out of their base offense this season, but when they have inserted Michael Vick and turned to the Wildcat, the results have not been favorable. Continuing to experiment with the Wildcat at the expense of establishing an offensive rhythm could prove costly vs. a talented Giants team.