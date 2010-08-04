Quick Take: Giants down sputtering Redskins

It was over when ...
Washington QB Jason Campbell threw underneath on 4th-and-13 with just over two minutes remaining. Ladell Betts caught the pass but was tripped up two yards shy of a first down. The Giants took over on downs and despite going three-and-out left too little time on the clock for the Redskins to mount a serious rally.
Game balls
Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress enjoyed his contract extension by going out and exploiting a banged-up Redskins secondary. He finished with 10 receptions for 133 yards and played a crucial role on all of the Giants' scoring drives.
Key stat
The key to this game was third down efficiency. The Giants were sharp when it counted most, converting 7-of-14 for the game. On their four first-half scoring drives, they were even better, delivering on 5-of-8 third downs. On the flip side, the Giants' defense was just as dominant on third down, holding the Redskins to just three conversions in 13 attempts and forcing Campbell to throw short of the first-down marker repeatedly throughout the game.
Noteworthy
Jim Zorn made his coaching debut for the Redskins and showed his West Coast offense still has a ways to go. The Redskins had only 174 total yards and only 98 through the air. ... Giants RB Brandon Jacobs ran over several Redskins and recorded 116 rushing yards -- his first 100-yard outing in six games (including playoffs). ... Jason Taylor played despite a sprained knee, but was quiet in his Redskins debut, tallying just two tackles. ... Redskins CB Fred Smoot left the game with a hip pointer and did not return.