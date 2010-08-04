Quick Take: Giants down sputtering Redskins

Key stat

The key to this game was third down efficiency. The Giants were sharp when it counted most, converting 7-of-14 for the game. On their four first-half scoring drives, they were even better, delivering on 5-of-8 third downs. On the flip side, the Giants' defense was just as dominant on third down, holding the Redskins to just three conversions in 13 attempts and forcing Campbell to throw short of the first-down marker repeatedly throughout the game.