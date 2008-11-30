Quick Take: Giants dominate host Redskins

Published: Nov 30, 2008 at 11:16 AM

It was over when ...
Clinton Portis was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run with 11 minutes to play. The Giants took over at the Redskins 39-yard line and turned the turnover on downs into a 39-yard field goal from John Carney. Washington never threatened again.

Game ball
The Redskins put eight and nine men in the box, daring Eli Manning to beat them, and Manning did just that. He had a career-high 239 first-half passing yards and set the tone with a perfect 40-yard touchdown pass to Amani Toomer on the opening drive.

Key stat
The Giants averaged 8.2 yards per pass play and had several long gains that flipped field position. Their first three scoring drives were propelled by pass plays measuring at least 20 yards.

Noteworthy
Toomer had not scored on a play of 40 yards or more since the 2003 season. ... New York moved to 4-0 in the NFC East and closer to clinching a division title. ... Portis, who rushed for a season-low 22 yards, left the game repeatedly after dealing with injuries. ... The late Sean Taylor was added to the Redskins' Ring of Fame prior to the game.

