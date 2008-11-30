Quick Take: Giants dominate host Redskins

Noteworthy

Toomer had not scored on a play of 40 yards or more since the 2003 season. ... New York moved to 4-0 in the NFC East and closer to clinching a division title. ... Portis, who rushed for a season-low 22 yards, left the game repeatedly after dealing with injuries. ... The late Sean Taylor was added to the Redskins' Ring of Fame prior to the game.