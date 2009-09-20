Quick Take: Giants-Cowboys

Noteworthy

An NFL regular-season-record crowd of 105,121 attended the game. ... Giants DE Justin Tuck left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and didn't return. ... The Cowboys finished the game without RB Marion Barber and LB DeMarcus Ware because of injuries. ... Dallas rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. ... The Cowboys have no sacks through two games after leading the NFL with 59 last season.