Quick Take: Giants-Cowboys

It was over when ...
Lawrence Tynes connected on a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Giants a 33-31 victory and spoil the opening of Cowboys Stadium. The Cowboys took a one-point lead with 3:40 left, but Eli Manning connected on 7 of 9 passes for 64 yards to drive the Giants within range for Tynes' winning field goal.
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the New York Giants' 33-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Game ball
Mario Manningham and Steve Smith combined for 20 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns. The Giants came into the season with questions about their receiving corps, but Manningham and Smith are emerging as reliable targets for Manning and proved to be the difference against the Cowboys.
Noteworthy
An NFL regular-season-record crowd of 105,121 attended the game. ... Giants DE Justin Tuck left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and didn't return. ... The Cowboys finished the game without RB Marion Barber and LB DeMarcus Ware because of injuries. ... Dallas rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. ... The Cowboys have no sacks through two games after leading the NFL with 59 last season.