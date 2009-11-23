Quick Take: Giants-Broncos

Published: Nov 23, 2009 at 12:51 PM

In Brief

» Last meeting: The Giants tallied a narrow victory over the Broncos in 2005.
» Streaks: These teams have split their last four meetings, but the Giants have a 6-4 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week: New York needed overtime to defeat Atlanta, 34-31. ... Denver was overwhelmed by rival San Diego in a 32-3 loss.

Keep your eye on ...Josh McDaniels' adjustments: When the Broncos were 6-0, McDaniels was hailed as a boy wonder and was the toast of the league. Now, with Denver 6-4, he is starting to feel the heat. McDaniels must find a way to get his team out of its rut or the season could quickly slip away.

The Broncos sideline: Denver wide receiver Brandon Marshall got into a heated exchange with rookie running back Knowshon Moreno on the sideline after Moreno fumbled into the end zone against San Diego. The Broncos appear to be splintering now that adversity has hit, but if they hope to turn things around, they would be well served to stick together.

Eli Manning's game management: With the Giants still banged up on defense and Brandon Jacobs ailing due to a knee injury, Manning will have to be very thoughtful in how he approaches this outing. He does not want to put too much pressure on the defense, and may have to make more plays through the air with both Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw playing through some aches and pains.

Did you know?

The Broncos have not hosted a Thanksgiving Day game since 1963. ... The Giants first played on Thanksgiving in 1926, beating the Brooklyn Lions, 17-0. ... The Giants have not played on the NFL Network since losing in Week 17 of the 2007 season against the Patriots, when New England completed a perfect 16-0 regular season.

