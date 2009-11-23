Quick Take: Giants-Broncos

Keep your eye on ... Josh McDaniels' adjustments: When the Broncos were 6-0, McDaniels was hailed as a boy wonder and was the toast of the league. Now, with Denver 6-4, he is starting to feel the heat. McDaniels must find a way to get his team out of its rut or the season could quickly slip away.

The Broncos sideline: Denver wide receiver Brandon Marshall got into a heated exchange with rookie running back Knowshon Moreno on the sideline after Moreno fumbled into the end zone against San Diego. The Broncos appear to be splintering now that adversity has hit, but if they hope to turn things around, they would be well served to stick together.