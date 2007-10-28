Quick take: Giants beat 'Fins in soggy London

It was over when...
The rain came tumbling down. London lived up to its soggy reputation, serving up a steady rainfall throughout the game. The muddy conditions made for some messy football, including multiple turnovers and dropped passes on both sides of the ball. The weather certainly had an effect on Giants QB Eli Manning, who finished with just 59 yards on 8-of-22 passing. Manning, however, did manage to score the Giants' only touchdown -- a 10-yard run in the second quarter.
Game ball
With both teams struggling to get anything going through the air because of the rain, they turned to the run game and combined for 65 rushing attempts. Giants RB Brandon Jacobs lead all rushers with a career-high 131 yards on 23 carries.
Key stat
Rainy conditions in London made for some sloppy, muddy football in Wembley Stadium. Both teams combined for four turnovers, with the Dolphins turning the ball over twice on fumbles by QB Cleo Lemon and WR Marty Booker.
Noteworthy
Dolphins rookie WR Ted Ginn Jr. caught his first career touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Lemon in the fourth quarter. ... Entering the game, the Giants led the league with 27 sacks, but against the Dolphins they only managed one -- by DT Fred Robbins. ... Manning's 59 yards passing were a career-low. His previous low came in his first NFL regular-season game action -- a 66-yard performance in relief of Giants QB Kurt Warner on Sept. 12, 2004.