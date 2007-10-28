Quick take: Giants beat 'Fins in soggy London

Published: Oct 28, 2007 at 12:34 PM

It was over when...
The rain came tumbling down. London lived up to its soggy reputation, serving up a steady rainfall throughout the game. The muddy conditions made for some messy football, including multiple turnovers and dropped passes on both sides of the ball. The weather certainly had an effect on Giants QB Eli Manning, who finished with just 59 yards on 8-of-22 passing. Manning, however, did manage to score the Giants' only touchdown -- a 10-yard run in the second quarter.

Game ball
With both teams struggling to get anything going through the air because of the rain, they turned to the run game and combined for 65 rushing attempts. Giants RB Brandon Jacobs lead all rushers with a career-high 131 yards on 23 carries.

Key stat
Rainy conditions in London made for some sloppy, muddy football in Wembley Stadium. Both teams combined for four turnovers, with the Dolphins turning the ball over twice on fumbles by QB Cleo Lemon and WR Marty Booker.

Noteworthy
Dolphins rookie WR Ted Ginn Jr. caught his first career touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Lemon in the fourth quarter. ... Entering the game, the Giants led the league with 27 sacks, but against the Dolphins they only managed one -- by DT Fred Robbins. ... Manning's 59 yards passing were a career-low. His previous low came in his first NFL regular-season game action -- a 66-yard performance in relief of Giants QB Kurt Warner on Sept. 12, 2004.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions QB Jared Goff on playing former team: 'Reality is that we need to win'

Jared Goff and the Lions will face the quarterback's old squad, the Rams, and the QB he was swapped for, ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, on Sunday and the signal-caller admitted there's some motivation Wednesday, but above all else is the reality that the 0-6 Lions need to get into the win column. 
news

NFL agrees to end race-based dementia testing in settlement

The NFL agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing that critics said made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.
news

Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts

With quarterback Russell Wilson set to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks improved their quarterback depth by claiming ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, via the league transaction wire. 
news

Kyle Shanahan 'pretty optimistic' Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play vs. Colts

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he is "pretty optimistic" about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being good to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, but doesn't believe Trey Lance will be available. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW