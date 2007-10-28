Quick take: Giants beat 'Fins in soggy London

It was over when...

The rain came tumbling down. London lived up to its soggy reputation, serving up a steady rainfall throughout the game. The muddy conditions made for some messy football, including multiple turnovers and dropped passes on both sides of the ball. The weather certainly had an effect on Giants QB Eli Manning, who finished with just 59 yards on 8-of-22 passing. Manning, however, did manage to score the Giants' only touchdown -- a 10-yard run in the second quarter.