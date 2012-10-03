Quick Take: Giants aim to return to form vs. Browns

Published: Oct 03, 2012 at 09:39 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 5 primer:
Why this game is intriguing: Fresh off a gripping Sunday night loss to the Eagles, the Giants get to face one of the NFL's two 0-4 teams. At home. Don't be shocked if Big Blue puts it on them fast. It would help if Cleveland had cornerback Joe Haden, but this is the last game of his suspension. So, the Browns will go in undermanned against the defending Super Bowl champs. Yikes.

What to watch: The bright spot for Cleveland in last week's narrow loss to the Ravens: Quarterback Brandon Weeden showed promise. He stood tall in the pocket, in the face of a rush, and completed 25 passes to the tune of 320 yards. Finally, forward progress. Except ... the harassing Giants front might not be one he'll want to stand tall in front of. Expect a heavy dose of Trent Richardson.

