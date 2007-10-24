Quick Take: Giants (5-2) vs. Dolphins (0-7)

Key matchup

Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora vs. Dolphins right tackle L.J. Shelton. Umenyiora is one of the biggest reasons the Giants have been able to turn around their season after an 0-2 start. During New York's five-game winning streak he has notched eight sacks, 21 tackles, three forced fumbles and also has a touchdown. His efforts have helped the Giants jump to eighth in total defense. In Shelton, Umenyiora goes against an experienced veteran. The ninth-year tackle is in his third season with the Dolphins and has size at 6-feet-6 and 345 pounds. When young Miami quarterback Cleo Lemon gets protection he has shown he can make plays and if Shelton can keep Umenyiora out of the backfield, Lemon might be able to exploit a Giants secondary that has shown occassional vulnerabilities, and lead the Dolphins to the upset.