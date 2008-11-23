Quick Take: Forte, Bears run over Rams

Published: Nov 23, 2008 at 09:59 AM

It was over when ...
The Rams had been outscored 99-10 in the first half of their previous three games. The Bears jumped out to a 24-3 first-half lead and never let up in the second half.

Game ball
Running back Matt Forte continued to impress during his rookie campaign. Forte, who leads all rookies in scrimmage yards, rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 47-yard run in the second quarter as the Bears started to pull away. (Watch the highlights.)

Key stat
Chicago held St. Louis to only 14 rushing yards.

Noteworthy
Rams quarterback Marc Bulger left the game after taking a blow to the head early in the first quarter, and was replaced by Trent Green. Third-string quarterback Brock Berlin played in the fourth quarter. ... Running back Steven Jackson missed his fourth game in five weeks with a thigh injury. ... Bears quarterback Kyle Orton has won five of his past seven starts and hasn't thrown an interception since Week 4.

