Quick Take: Focus is on Tebow as Jets host Bills

Why this game is intriguing: Tim Tebow. Is that not enough? The subject of countless New York tabloid back pages and the topic of nearly every press conference involving any member of the Jets, Tebow has owned this offseason. He's the Wildcat quarterback in a secretive scheme that Gang Green apparently created and won't share. Also, a bunch of other stuff. But mostly Tebow.
What to watch: Tim Tebow again. OK, you want more than Tebow? How about what should be a seriously stout Jets defense, one that reminds us why Rex Ryan was hired in the first place? And how about a Bills defensive line that could challenge the Giants and Eagles to be the game's best? The Patriots are the class of the AFC East, but who is No. 2?