Quick Take: Flacco, Ravens win fourth straight

Published: Nov 09, 2008 at 11:39 AM

It was over when ...
Ravens TE Todd Heap caught a 1-yard play-action pass from Joe Flacco with 14:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion from Flacco to Derrick Mason gave Baltimore a 27-13 lead.

Game ball
Flacco finished the game 15-of-23 for 185 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The rookie has not turned the ball over in 111 straight pass attempts.

Key stat
Houston called just 15 rushing plays, compared to 37 through the air, helping Baltimore win the time-of-possession battle, 35:41 to 23:43. Baltimore held Houston to 72 yards on the ground, continuing a streak of 28 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher.

Noteworthy
This game was originally slated for Week 2 but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ike. ... The Ravens have won four straight. With six wins, they have eclipsed their total from last season (5-11). ... Starting in place of the injured Matt Schaub, Texans QB Sage Rosenfels went 23-of-38 for 294 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. ... Two of Rosenfels' interceptions went to Ravens LB Ray Lewis.

