Quick Take: Flacco, Ravens win fourth straight

Noteworthy

This game was originally slated for Week 2 but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ike. ... The Ravens have won four straight. With six wins, they have eclipsed their total from last season (5-11). ... Starting in place of the injured Matt Schaub, Texans QB Sage Rosenfels went 23-of-38 for 294 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. ... Two of Rosenfels' interceptions went to Ravens LB Ray Lewis.