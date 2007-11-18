Quick Take: Favre, Pack improve to 9-1

Published: Nov 18, 2007 at 08:16 AM

It was over when ...
Brett Favre drilled a 26-yard touchdown pass to Donald Lee with 1:16 left in the first half, giving the Packers a 21-3 lead at the break. It was the second of three Favre scoring strikes -- and the first of two to Lee -- and it essentially put the game out of reach for the Panthers, who scored two late touchdowns but never really threatened Green Bay's lead.

Game balls
Favre is an easy choice after his fourth game of the season with three touchdown passes. But Tramon Williams, whose 94-yard punt return put the Packers on the board in the first quarter, also deserves mention, as do Donald Lee (two TD receptions) and Cory Williams (two sacks, two forced fumbles).

Key stat
The Panthers converted only 5 of 13 third-down opportunities and had only two possessions that lasted more than seven plays, both of which resulted in touchdowns. Eight other possessions ended in either punts (five) or turnovers (three).

Noteworthy
Panthers QB Vinny Testaverde threw two late touchdown passes, his first multiple-TD game since Dec. 6, 2004, when he threw a pair for the Cowboys vs. Seattle. ... Green Bay's Koren Robinson returned the second-half kickoff 67 yards to set up the Packers' fourth touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

