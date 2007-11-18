Quick Take: Favre, Pack improve to 9-1

It was over when ...
Brett Favre drilled a 26-yard touchdown pass to Donald Lee with 1:16 left in the first half, giving the Packers a 21-3 lead at the break. It was the second of three Favre scoring strikes -- and the first of two to Lee -- and it essentially put the game out of reach for the Panthers, who scored two late touchdowns but never really threatened Green Bay's lead.
Game balls
Favre is an easy choice after his fourth game of the season with three touchdown passes. But Tramon Williams, whose 94-yard punt return put the Packers on the board in the first quarter, also deserves mention, as do Donald Lee (two TD receptions) and Cory Williams (two sacks, two forced fumbles).
Key stat
The Panthers converted only 5 of 13 third-down opportunities and had only two possessions that lasted more than seven plays, both of which resulted in touchdowns. Eight other possessions ended in either punts (five) or turnovers (three).