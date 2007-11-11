Quick Take: Falcons score late to win it

Published: Nov 11, 2007 at 07:58 AM

It was over when ...
Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler took a slant pass from Joey Harrington 30 yards for a touchdown to give Atlanta a 20-13 lead with only 33 seconds left. The Panthers went nowhere once they got the ball back, and QB Matt Moore threw an interception on third down.

Game balls
Harrington gets the honor for Atlanta's offense by throwing the game-winning touchdown and directing the offense efficiently. On the defensive side for the Falcons, Rod Coleman collected three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to disrupt the struggling Panthers offense.

Key stat
Illustrating just how defensive a game this was, both teams combined for just 22 first downs, converted only 8 of 32 third-down attempts and compiled only 512 total yards.

Noteworthy
The Panthers are still winless at home this season (0-4). ... Carolina has scored only two offensive touchdowns in the past three games.

