Quick Take: Falcons-Saints

Published: Nov 02, 2009 at 03:33 PM

It was over when ...

Saints S Darren Sharper intercepted Matt Ryan's desperation heave with 3 seconds left. The Falcons needed a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game after they recovered an onside kick following a 40-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining.

Game ball

RB Pierre Thomas scored the Saints' only touchdown of the second half, taking a pass from Drew Brees and leaping backwards into the end zone on third-and-goal to put the Saints up 35-24. Thomas also ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and finished with 91 yards on 14 carries.

Key Stat

Coming into the game, the Saints led the NFL with 72 points off turnovers. The team added 14 more against the Falcons thanks to a pick-six from Jabari Greer and a touchdown drive that came after a Tracy Porter fourth-quarter interception in the red zone.

Noteworthy

The Saints tied their best start in franchise history. The team also started 7-0 in 1991 under Jim Mora. ... Saints coach Sean Payton is 6-1 in his career vs. the Falcons. ... The Falcons have lost two games in a row for the first time since 2007. ... The Saints won a Monday night game for the first time in their last four tries.

