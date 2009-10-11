Quick Take: Falcons-Niners

Published: Oct 11, 2009 at 12:41 PM

It was over when ...

Falcons QB Matt Ryan threw for 329 yards and two TDs in the win.

(George Nikitin / Associated Press)

San Francisco CB Dre' Bly fumbled during an interception return, which was recovered by Atlanta during its first drive of the third quarter. Instead of a much-needed momentum swing for the 49ers, the Falcons kept the ball and added a field goal to extend their lead to 38-10.

Game ball

After a slow start to the season, Falcons WR Roddy White busted out against the 49ers. He caught eight balls for a franchise-record 210 yards and two touchdowns, including a 90-yarder in the second quarter.

Key Stat

Entering the game, the 49ers' fifth-ranked defense had given up an average of 13.2 points per game. Against Atlanta, San Francisco surrendered 477 total yards and 45 points.

Noteworthy

Falcons QB Matt Ryan had a career-high 329 passing yards. ... Atlanta RB Michael Turner, who had two TDs entering the game, rushed for 97 yards and three scores. ... 49ers QB Shaun Hill (15 of 38 for 198 yards and an interception) lost his first game at Candlestick Park as a starter (7-1). ... The Falcons compiled 28 first downs. ... 49ers SS Michael Lewis left the game early in the third quarter (concussion).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

