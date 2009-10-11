Quick Take: Falcons-Niners

It was over when ...
Game ball
After a slow start to the season, Falcons WR Roddy White busted out against the 49ers. He caught eight balls for a franchise-record 210 yards and two touchdowns, including a 90-yarder in the second quarter.
Key Stat
Entering the game, the 49ers' fifth-ranked defense had given up an average of 13.2 points per game. Against Atlanta, San Francisco surrendered 477 total yards and 45 points.
Noteworthy
Falcons QB Matt Ryan had a career-high 329 passing yards. ... Atlanta RB Michael Turner, who had two TDs entering the game, rushed for 97 yards and three scores. ... 49ers QB Shaun Hill (15 of 38 for 198 yards and an interception) lost his first game at Candlestick Park as a starter (7-1). ... The Falcons compiled 28 first downs. ... 49ers SS Michael Lewis left the game early in the third quarter (concussion).