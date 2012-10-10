Quick Take: Falcons might be too much for Raiders

Published: Oct 10, 2012 at 09:39 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 6 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: With the Oakland Raiders traveling across the country to face an offense that showed some uncharacteristic stumbles last week, expect the Atlanta Falcons to rebound in a big way. Oakland will get all the firepower Atlanta has to offer, and that figures to be too much. It's setting up to be a blowout.

What to watch: The Raiders are definitely struggling, but they do have some talent on the defensive line. If the Falcons struggle to block Richard Seymour and Co., it changes things. But with the way Atlanta's offense has fired downfield, the big plays could come in a hurry. It would take a monumental effort for Oakland to stop the Falcons from being 6-0.

On Twitter:#OAKvsATL

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Matt Nagy faces make-or-break season in Chicago; five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential

Is the clock ticking on the Matt Nagy era in Chicago? Bucky Brooks says this is a make-or-break season for the Bears head coach. Plus, five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential, an emerging trend in team-building and more.
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW