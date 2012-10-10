Quick Take: Falcons might be too much for Raiders

Why this game is intriguing: With the Oakland Raiders traveling across the country to face an offense that showed some uncharacteristic stumbles last week, expect the Atlanta Falcons to rebound in a big way. Oakland will get all the firepower Atlanta has to offer, and that figures to be too much. It's setting up to be a blowout.
What to watch: The Raiders are definitely struggling, but they do have some talent on the defensive line. If the Falcons struggle to block Richard Seymour and Co., it changes things. But with the way Atlanta's offense has fired downfield, the big plays could come in a hurry. It would take a monumental effort for Oakland to stop the Falcons from being 6-0.