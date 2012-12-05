Quick Take: Falcons marching toward No. 1 seed

Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:29 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 14 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: When you scoured the schedule at the beginning of the season, this one had so much promise. The Carolina Panthers were supposed to be better, the Atlanta Falcons were supposed to be what they are, and Cam Newton vs. Matt Ryan could have offered far-reaching implications. Now? Not so much. It might be a good game, though, with Newton always capable of making things interesting. But considering how Atlanta has taken on nearly all comers, fresh off a big-time takedown of the Saints and with extra rest coming off the Thursday game, will this really be close?

