Quick Take: Falcons marching toward No. 1 seed

Why this game is intriguing: When you scoured the schedule at the beginning of the season, this one had so much promise. The Carolina Panthers were supposed to be better, the Atlanta Falcons were supposed to be what they are, and Cam Newton vs. Matt Ryan could have offered far-reaching implications. Now? Not so much. It might be a good game, though, with Newton always capable of making things interesting. But considering how Atlanta has taken on nearly all comers, fresh off a big-time takedown of the Saints and with extra rest coming off the Thursday game, will this really be close?