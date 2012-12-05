Quick Take: Falcons marching toward No. 1 seed

Why this game is intriguing: When you scoured the schedule at the beginning of the season, this one had so much promise. The Carolina Panthers were supposed to be better, the Atlanta Falcons were supposed to be what they are, and Cam Newton vs. Matt Ryan could have offered far-reaching implications. Now? Not so much. It might be a good game, though, with Newton always capable of making things interesting. But considering how Atlanta has taken on nearly all comers, fresh off a big-time takedown of the Saints and with extra rest coming off the Thursday game, will this really be close?
Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:29 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins
Texans QB C.J. Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards in four drives against Miami. The rookie was pressured just twice on 12 dropbacks and picked up three first downs via the pass, all on Houston's lone first-half scoring drive.
news
Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'
Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.